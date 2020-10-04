Latest in Gear

Image credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ransomware attack on a healthcare firm slowed clinical trials

Some of the companies are involved in COVID-19 studies.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
26m ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BRAZIL - 2020/06/16: In this photo illustration the IQVIA Holdings logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Cyberattacks on the healthcare industry are causing more headaches. The New York Times reports that clinical trials slowed down after healthcare software provider eResearchTechnology suffered ransomware attacks starting two weeks ago. IQVIA (a research firm managing AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine work) and Bristol Myers Squibb (the leader of an alliance developing a fast COVID-19 test) were two of the largest targets.

Both IQVIA and Bristol Myers Squibb said the effect of the attack was “limited,” thanks in part to data backups, but other eResearchTechnology customers apparently had to track trial patients using paper. It’s not clear if the malware affected any COVID-19 trials.

It’s not certain who’s behind the ransomware, and eResearchTechnology hasn’t said if it paid the ransom to get its computers back.

Word of the incident comes just days after a suspected massive ransomware campaign against Universal Health Services hindered patient care. Weeks earlier, a German patient died when digital ransom demands forced a hospital to transfer a patient needing vital care. Ransomware appears to be striking deeper into healthcare systems, and it’s having a tangible effect on those systems at a time when they’re needed more than ever.

In this article: ransomware, eResearchTechnology, security, Medicine, Health, iqvia, Bristol Myers Squibb, hacks, internet, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Russian state hackers appear to have breached a federal agency

Russian state hackers appear to have breached a federal agency

View
The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

View
Tesla will offer a bird's eye parking view, if you pay a premium

Tesla will offer a bird's eye parking view, if you pay a premium

View
The first 'Monster Hunter' movie teaser sets up an enormous battle

The first 'Monster Hunter' movie teaser sets up an enormous battle

View
Verizon's LTE Home internet service expands to 189 markets nationwide

Verizon's LTE Home internet service expands to 189 markets nationwide

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr