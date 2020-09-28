Suspected ransomware attack hits one of the largest hospital networks in the US

One of the US’s largest healthcare providers has been hit by what looks like a highly coordinated ransomware attack (via NBC News). Over the weekend, hospitals in the US operated by Universal Health Services started to notice problems with their IT systems, with some employees reporting that they could not access their computers.
In a statement the company shared on Monday morning, UHS said its computer network is down due to an "IT security issue." The company says it doesn't appear like employee or patient data was accessed in the incident. UHS cares for approximately 3.5 million patients each year and operates about 400 healthcare facilities across the US and UK.