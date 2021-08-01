Latest in Entertainment

Watch the 'Ratatouille' TikTok musical encore at 8PM Eastern

The first performance was a success.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
21m ago
The Ratatouille TikTok musical was enough of a hit that it’s coming back. The Verge notes that TikTok is hosting a second showing of the actor- and fan-driven performance tonight (January 10th) at 8PM Eastern. You won’t have to buy tickets, but you’ll be encouraged to donate to The Actors Fund through an in-app sticker during this latest showing.

The musical includes stars like Tituss Burgess (as Remy), Priscilla Lopez and Wayne Brady. While artists and producers led the official production, they worked with the TikTok users whose videos sparked the project.

The follow-up isn’t surprising. The initial performance on January 1st raised $1 million for The Actors Fund — no mean feat for a musical that came together unexpectedly and relies on a socially distant team. An encore isn’t guaranteed to draw the same reception, but it indicates that there’s a significant audience. Don’t be surprised if you see more projects like this in the future, even once it’s safe for stage performances to resume.

