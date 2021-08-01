Watch the 'Ratatouille' TikTok musical encore at 8PM Eastern

The Ratatouille TikTok musical was enough of a hit that it’s coming back. The Verge notes that TikTok is hosting a second showing of the actor- and fan-driven performance tonight (January 10th) at 8PM Eastern. You won’t have to buy tickets, but you’ll be encouraged to donate to The Actors Fund through an in-app sticker during this latest showing.

The musical includes stars like Tituss Burgess (as Remy), Priscilla Lopez and Wayne Brady. While artists and producers led the official production, they worked with the TikTok users whose videos sparked the project.