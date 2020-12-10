'Ratatouille' musical made by TikTok creators will stream on January 1st

Thanks to a bunch of TikTok creators, Pixar’s Ratatouille will make its bow as a Broadway-style musical. Broadway’s Seaview Productions has announced that it will present a streaming concert-style presentation of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical as a New Year’s Day benefit for the Actor’s Fund, according to PlayBill.
Considering that there has never been a Ratatouille musical, where is this coming from? Over the last couple of months, some talented TikTok creators and musical theater fans have written, produced and performed songs for an imaginary musical based on Pixar’s popular 2007 animated film.