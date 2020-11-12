Pick up Razer peripherals while they’re on deep discount at Amazon

The only caveat to the BlackWidow Elite sale is that only the model with Green switches is at an all-time low. Those are best for people who love to hear their keys click loud and clear as they play a game. Those who want to be a bit more mindful of others they live with should consider Orange switches instead.

The BlackWidow Elite is already a few years old but it remains a great gaming keyboard, especially if you’re new to the mechanical keyboard space. It has a full-sized QWERTY layout, dedicated media control keys and a handy dial that you can customize with Razer’s Synapse software. It’s not a wireless keyboard, but it does have USB passthrough and a 3.5mm audio connection that will be useful if you have a bunch of other accessories to use while gaming and want an easier way to connect them all. Those features make it a great value mechanical keyboard, especially when it’s on sale for $85.

If instead you or someone you know could use a new gaming mouse, a couple of models that made it into our holiday gift guide are also on sale. Our favorite palm-grip mouse, the Basilisk X HyperSpeed, is down to $40, which is $20 off its normal price and another record low. It’s a wireless gaming mouse that’s comfortable to use for long periods of time, and it should last up to 450 hours on its single AA battery. The Viper wired mouse is 50 percent off, bringing it down to $40 as well. It’s one of the best ambidextrous gaming mice we’ve tried and it has the same sensor that’s in the Basilisk X HyperSpeed, which is rated for up to 16,000 CPI and 450 IPS.

Both of those mice are good options for most people — but if you know someone who wants as much personalization in their gaming rig as possible, the Razer Naga Trinity mouse is down to $70. The kicker with this mouse is its interchangeable side plate that let you custom-program up to 19 on-device buttons.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.