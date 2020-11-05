Latest in Gear

Image credit: Razer

Razer's latest gaming headsets are designed for Xbox Series X

You can use them with other devices, of course.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Razer Kaira Pro gaming headset for Xbox Series X
Razer

The Xbox Series X and Series S launches are right around the corner, and Razer is determined to capitalize on that by introducing a pair of gaming headsets built with Microsoft’s consoles in mind. The Kaira and Kaira Pro (above) are both “designed for Xbox” and can use the Xbox Wireless format for low-lag audio and voice when paired with the systems. The Pro adds Bluetooth 5.0 to help you connect to PCs, phone and other devices without needing a dongle.

Both headsets share the same 50mm drivers you first saw in the BlackShark V2, promising brighter and clearer sound without sacrificing bass. You can tune the sound for different game types or just to emphasize low-end rumble. Razer expects about 15 hours of listening if you use the Kaira Pro’s Chroma RGB lighting, or 20 hours if you don’t intend to put on a big show.

Apart from the presences of Bluetooth and lighting, the differences between the Kaira headsets largely come down to the mics. The Kaira Pro has a detachable mic boom as well a separate ‘hidden’ mic you can use in place of the boom, while the standard Kaira has a non-removable boom mic.

Razer is selling both headsets through its store now, starting at $100 for the Kaira and $150 for the Kaira Pro. Other stores should have both before the end of 2020. You don’t necessarily need headsets like these to make the most of your Series X audio, but you know they should pair well with the new system — and hey, Razer’s black-and-green aesthetic matches.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
