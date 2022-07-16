Recommended Reading: Apple's self-driving struggles

Billy Steele
07.16.22

Billy Steele
B. Steele
July 16, 2022 10:00 AM
Inside Apple’s eight-year struggle to build a self-driving car

Wayne Ma, The Information

By now, you've likely heard at least some of the rumors about Apple's secretive automotive ambitions. The Information spoke to nearly two dozen people about the self-driving car project to chronicle all of the development, demos, prototypes and staff departures along the way. 

How Elon Musk damaged Twitter and left it worse off

Kate Conger and Mike Isaac, The New York Times

Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter not only hasn't resulted in an acquisition, but it put a spotlight on some of the social platform's biggest issues. 

Burning down the House: How 'Game of Thrones' enters a new age with 'House of the Dragon'

Nick Romano, Entertainment Weekly

If you're eagerly awaiting the debut of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series next month, EW has a preview of what to expect with commentary from the show's cast and creators. 

