Redbox's Free Live TV comes to Xbox One consoles

Want a free TV option on your console for those moments between gaming sessions? You now have another major choice. Redbox’s Free Live TV has arrived on consoles for the first time with an app for Xbox One systems. As before, you don’t have to sign in —the only gotcha is having to watch ads.

Redbox is expanding the channel selection, too. It’s still focused on speciality stations, but you now have access to Vevo music videos, Bob Ross’ The Joy of Painting and movies from the Sam Goldwyn Channel. There are over 75 channels in total.