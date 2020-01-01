Latest in Gear

Image credit: jetcityimage via Getty Images

Redbox's Free Live TV comes to Xbox One consoles

It's the first time the login-free service has reached consoles.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
35m ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Indianapolis, US - June 13, 2016: RedBox Retail Kisok. RedBox Rents DVDs, Blu-Ray and Video Game Discs I
jetcityimage via Getty Images

Want a free TV option on your console for those moments between gaming sessions? You now have another major choice. Redbox’s Free Live TV has arrived on consoles for the first time with an app for Xbox One systems. As before, you don’t have to sign in —the only gotcha is having to watch ads.

Redbox is expanding the channel selection, too. It’s still focused on speciality stations, but you now have access to Vevo music videos, Bob Ross’ The Joy of Painting and movies from the Sam Goldwyn Channel. There are over 75 channels in total.

The app is already available on Android, Apple TV, iOS, Chromecast and smart TV platforms from Google, LG and Vizio. That’s still not ubiquitous (PlayStation owners clearly aren’t included), but it’s a big step forward for the fledgling service.

In this article: Redbox, Free Live TV, tv, television, streaming, XBOX, Xbox One, internet, Services, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

A massive spam attack is ruining public 'Among Us' games

A massive spam attack is ruining public 'Among Us' games

View
'Sekiro' GOTY Edition trailer offers a peek at fresh challenges

'Sekiro' GOTY Edition trailer offers a peek at fresh challenges

View
iPhone 12 teardown reveals how 5G has changed things

iPhone 12 teardown reveals how 5G has changed things

View
HAL 9000 replica's crowdfunding project goes bust

HAL 9000 replica's crowdfunding project goes bust

View
Get ready to raid 'Ghost of Tsushima' on October 30th

Get ready to raid 'Ghost of Tsushima' on October 30th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr