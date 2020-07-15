Miniature robotic camera backpack shows how beetles see the world

To hit that goal, the team took a lesson from the insect world they’re trying to explore. “Flies are using 10 to 20 percent of their resting energy just to power their brains, most of which is devoted to visual processing,” said the study’s co-author Sawyer Fuller. “To help cut the cost, some flies have a small, high-resolution region of their compound eyes. They turn their heads to steer where they want to see with extra clarity, such as for chasing prey or a mate. This saves power over having high resolution over their entire visual field.”

In a similar way, the backpack camera uses an ultra-low-power black-and-white camera that pans up to 60 degrees via a mechanical arm. The arm bends when voltage is applied, and can stay in the new position for about a minute before returning to its original spot. That in turn gives provides “a wide-angle view of what’s happening without consuming a huge amount of power,” said co-lead author Vikram Iyer. In addition, an accelerometer ensure it only records when the beetles move, letting it run for up to six hours on a charge.

The researchers also used the tech to develop what they called “the world’s smallest” terrestrial, power-autonomous robot with wireless vision It uses vibrations to move and consumes about the same amount of electricity as a low-power Bluetooth radio. To avoid jolting the camera, they designed the robot to stop before capturing an image.

The insects weren’t actually harmed by the research and went on to live for “at least a full year” after it concluded, the team said. Now, they hope to use the backpack to learn more about them.

“There are so many questions you could explore, such as how does the beetle respond to different stimuli that it sees in the environment?" Iyer said. "But also, insects can traverse rocky environments, which is really challenging for robots to do at this scale. So this system can also help us out by letting us see or collect samples from hard-to-navigate spaces."