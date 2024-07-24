Respawn is walking back its unpopular changes to the Apex Legends battle pass

Respawn Entertainment is bringing back the option to buy Apex Legends battle passes with in-game currency. "You've spoken, and we've listened," the company said . The developer drew player outrage and a sweep of review-bombing earlier this month after it announced a new approach to the game's reward system.

The original announcement was convoluted, but the gist of what frustrated the Apex community was that players would no longer be able to use in-game currency to access an upgraded version of the battle pass. People earn Apex Coins by playing, and under the original model, serious fans could easily earn enough over the course of one battle pass to pay for the next season's.

Today, Respawn said it would return the option to pay 950 Apex Coins (about $10) to unlock the Premium battle pass tier. And with 1,300 Apex Coins available at that tier, this segment of the battle pass experience has mostly reverted to the old model. Players will be able to unlock the premium version by completing some "simple in-game challenges" at the start of Season 22, Split 1 on August 6. After that, beginning on September 17 with the season's Split 2, the new/old model will take effect.

An update on our new Battle Pass: pic.twitter.com/ga8NB8cwFB — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 24, 2024

However, other parts of the original announcement are still in place. New battle passes will drop at the start and halfway point of a season. Apex Legends will have a free battle pass with minimal perks, the Premium version with more rewards and unlocked by in-game currency, an Ultimate version for $10 with all the Premium content and a handful of additional instant unlocks, and finally, an Ultimate+ version for $20 with two legendary skin variants and access to all of the game's playable heroes for that split.