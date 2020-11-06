'Apex Legends' tweaks season seven battle pass after players complain

Despite all of the changes added to Apex Legends to launch season seven — new map, new character, vehicles and some major adjustments to existing characters — it was barely out of the door yesterday when the game’s biggest supporters started to turn against it, spurring a quick response.
Some context: Two goals for the Battle Pass in Season 7 were...— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 6, 2020
1) Make it engaging for the entire length of the season
2) Encourage you to try out new Legends and playstyles
We think we missed the mark with the first iteration, so hopefully these changes help out!
Like many other “free” games that are popular right now, EA’s battle royale shooter features a battle pass system where players can pay for a set of collectible items that unlock as they keep playing the game. It costs about ten bucks and serves as a pseudo-subscription model that you can renew or simply ignore every few months. For the new season, the game’s developers rolled out their biggest battle pass change since the game debuted a year and a half ago.