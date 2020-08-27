Revel's electric mopeds come to San Francisco amid growing safety concerns

Despite ongoing safety concerns about its platform, Revel is expanding into San Francisco. As The Verge notes, Monday's announcement is not the electric moped rental company's first expansion into the Bay Area; it also operates in Berkeley and across the Bay Bridge in Oakland. But San Francisco area users will have access to a slightly different moped than the one available in other markets. The 430 new vehicles feature 2,960-watt motors "designed to tackle those famous SF hills."

Today we’re relaunching Revel in the city where it all began. We’re rolling out new and enhanced education, safety, and accountability features, and there are a few things you’ll have to do to start riding again. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/WVySpa2j1L — Revel (@_GoRevel) August 27, 2020

As mentioned above, the expansion comes as Revel faces questions about the safety of its platform. In July, the company temporarily suspended service in New York City after at least two people died — and dozens more injured themselves — riding its mopeds. On August 27th, Revel returned to NYC with new safety measures. The company now requires all users to complete a mandatory in-app safety test, as well as snap a photo of themselves wearing a helmet before they can use one of its mopeds. But questions remain. For instance, how does the company verify someone hasn't taken off their helmet after sending a selfie?