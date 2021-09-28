You can now sign up to test Ring’s home security drone

Ring has revealed that the Always Home Cam, its first home security drone, will soon be arriving in select households. The company has announced that users will soon be able to sign up to join an invite-only testing program to help refine the hardware before it hits shelves. In the US, at least, Ring owners can sign up to help develop what its makers are calling a “very ambitious device.”

The Always Home Cam was initially announced back in September 2020 as part of a slew of new kit from Ring. It was designed to, when activated, automatically fly patrols around your home to keep watch over your property when you aren’t in. In addition, it may help assuage those universal fears about leaving your oven on, a window open or the back door unlocked.

When it was launched, Ring sought to address the privacy concerns that some would-be users may have about the drone’s technology. For instance, the drone’s camera is obscured by its base station when it’s not in flight, and will issue an audible warning when it’s recording. The fortunate users who are allowed to sign up to try one of these out will be charged $250, but it's not clear if you'll get any sort of perk for the privilege of beta-testing the hardware.

