Ubisoft’s Rocksmith+ guitar learning service arrives on PC next week

Ubisoft’s Rocksmith+ subscription service will arrive on September 6th, the publisher announced today . Following a nearly year-long delay, the guitar learning platform will be available on PC exclusively through the Ubisoft Store . With 5,000 songs available at lunch, including tunes from Alicia Keys, The Clash and Santana, Ubisoft claims Rocksmith+ will feature the “largest catalog of official songs ever offered in a music learning service.” Additionally, the company has pledged to add “millions” of more tracks in the future.

If you played a previous Rocksmith release or participated in the closed beta, you can take advantage of loyalty pricing. Subscribe for three months upfront and you’ll receive one month free. You can also prepay for a year of service and Ubisoft will give you an additional three months for free. One-, three- and 12-month subscriptions are priced at $15, $40 and $100 per respective billing period.

You will need a way to connect your electric, acoustic or bass guitar to your computer. Your first option is to download the Rocksmith Plus Connect app on an iOS or Android device. It will use your phone’s built-in microphone to detect your playing. Alternatively, you can use Ubisoft’s Rocksmith Real Tone Cable to connect your instrument. The advantage offered by the latter option is that you can add effects to your playing. Ubisoft notes it’s also possible to use a third-party audio interface, but not every single one will work and the company won’t offer you technical support in that case.

Notably, Ubisoft makes no mention of the previously announced PlayStation and Xbox versions of Rocksmith+. It does note, however, that the mobile release will arrive this fall.