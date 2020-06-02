Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Roku

Roku's live guide will help you navigate its free movie and TV channel

It may look familiar, but at least it's something everyone can understand.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
47m ago
Roku Live TV Channel Guide
Roku

Good news, couch potatoes: Roku is now giving you a better way to sort through its wealth of free movies and TV shows. The new “Live TV Channel Guide” is exactly that: a traditional grid interface for seeing what’s airing on the Roku Channel, the company’s popular free content fountain. Additionally, Roku is also adding new streams to the Channel, including Reuters and Spanish-language content from Latido. None of this is exactly groundbreaking, but it’s a clear sign that Roku’s leap into free content is paying off. Having a guide is simpler than navigating through the more icon-heavy Channel interface, and it’s also easier for new cord cutters to grasp.

