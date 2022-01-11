Roku offers easy access to live TV with a new hub

Along with Roku's own channel guide, the Live TV Zone features third-party services live YouTube TV and Hulu.
Kris Holt
01.11.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
January 11th, 2022
television, stremaing, news, live tv hub, entertainment, live tv, roku
A television displaying Roku's Live TV Zone, a hub for live channels on the platform as well as pay TV alternatives, such as Hulu with Live TV, Sling and Philo.
Roku

Roku has added a new section that pulls together live TV programming from its own channel guide as well as third-party platforms. The Live TV Zone provides swift access to channels you recently watched as well as local and national news, sports, movies and more.

The hub includes more than 200 free, live channels from Roku's Live TV Channel Guide. The likes of YouTube TV (with which Roku recently resolved a long-running spat), Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Philo and Sling can be opened from the Live TV Zone too.

You can access the Live TV Zone via the Live TV option on the left-hand navigation menu. Alternatively, you can just search for "Live TV Zone."

A survey commissioned by Roku last year found that 61 percent of US adults who don't subscribe to traditional pay TV still watch live news several times a week. So, while cordcutters might not be willing to pay for cable anymore, there's still an appetite for linear TV that Roku's hoping to meet with the new Live TV Zone.

