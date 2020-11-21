Roku's Streambar drops to $99 ahead of Black Friday

Buy Roku Streambar at Best Buy - $99.99

We gave the Streambar a score of 86 in our review and praised it for its ability to upgrade your current TV setup without costing a lot of money or taking up a huge amount of space. It can take the place of three different devices in one package that’s roughly the size of a carton of eggs and is compact enough to fit in most TV setups. We also praised the Streambar for its built-in 4K HDR streaming tech, solid audio quality that’s much better than what a TV can produce and Dolby Audio support. And in case you want to use it to, say, listen to music or podcast, you can use it as you would any Bluetooth speaker connected to your phone or any other device.

In addition to the Streambar, the new Roku Ultra is also on sale for $69, down $30 from its usual price, on Best Buy and Amazon. The streaming media player supports Dolby Vision, which its predecessors didn’t have, has a faster quad-core processor, more RAM and better WiFi range. Finally, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is now also on sale for $29, down from its original price of $50. The stick supports 4K and HDR and comes with a remote.

