Roku's Streambar hits an all-time low of $80 ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Roku not only launched a new $15 streaming player yesterday, it's discounting some other products ahead of Black Friday. The best deal is on the Roku Streambar, designed to help you upgrade your TV's streaming capability and sound without spending too much cash. It's now on sale for $80 at Roku's online store, a steep $50 off the regular $130 price.

In our Engadget review, we said that the Roku Streambar makes "old TVs feel new again." The compact soundbar will blow most built-in TV speakers out of the water, it supports Dolby Audio and doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, too. While you could just use the Streambar for its sound chops, it also includes the same streaming tech as the Roku Ultra. That means it plays 4K HDR content, gives you access to all major streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and others, and it comes with Roku's voice remote.

If you already have a soundbar but need some streaming capability, Roku has you covered there, too. It's selling the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $30, or $20 off the regular price. As a reminder, the Streaming Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision and comes with long-range WiFi, letting you plug it into your TV's HDMI port and play Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming apps. An even cheaper 4K option is the Roku Premiere streaming player that offers HDR without Dolby Vision, on sale now for $20 instead of $35.

The latter two products are also on offer at Amazon for the same or slightly better prices. For starters, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $29, or $21 off the regular price — an extra dollar of savings. The Roku Premiere can also be found for $20 on Amazon.

