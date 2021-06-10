'Salt and Sacrifice' brings Soulslike co-op action to PlayStation and PC in 2022

It's the sequel to 2016's "Salt and Sanctuary."
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|06.10.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
June 10th, 2021
In this article: news, gaming, Sony, Summer Game Fest, E3 2021, video games
Salt and Sacrifice
Ska Studios

A new Soulslike is coming to PC and PlayStation. Salt and Sacrifice is the sequel to 2016's Salt and Sanctuary. Like its predecessor, it's set in a dark and moody world brought to life by a 2D art style. Expect precise and challenging combat where you have to learn to read the attacks of your enemies. After choosing one of eight classes, you'll be tasked with tracking down more than 20 mages. Each one you take down will allow you to craft new items and abilities. Sacrifice looks to lean into the multiplayer aspects of its predecessor, adding multiplayer factions players can join.    

Developer Ska Studios expects to release Salt and Sacrifice in Q1 2022 for $20. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget