'Salt and Sacrifice' brings Soulslike co-op action to PlayStation and PC in 2022

A new Soulslike is coming to PC and PlayStation. Salt and Sacrifice is the sequel to 2016's Salt and Sanctuary. Like its predecessor, it's set in a dark and moody world brought to life by a 2D art style. Expect precise and challenging combat where you have to learn to read the attacks of your enemies. After choosing one of eight classes, you'll be tasked with tracking down more than 20 mages. Each one you take down will allow you to craft new items and abilities. Sacrifice looks to lean into the multiplayer aspects of its predecessor, adding multiplayer factions players can join.

Developer Ska Studios expects to release Salt and Sacrifice in Q1 2022 for $20.