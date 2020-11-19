Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is $150 off at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo

The Galaxy S20 FE, if you’re unfamiliar, packs a flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, a 120Hz display and a 4,500mAh battery, same as the Galaxy S20. Samsung did cut costs elsewhere: Halving the RAM to 6GB, switching the display to Full HD and wrapping it in a polycarbonate body instead of a metallic one. Those are easy enough trade-offs, given the flagship S20 will set you back quite a bit more.

You’ll also get a solid camera, with a 12-megapixel, f/1.8 wide camera, a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultra-wide and an 8-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Up front, the handset is packing a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and it comes in a variety of colors (depending on which retailer you’re buying from). The only thing it won’t do, in fact, is use Verizon’s mmWave 5G, since you need an exclusive, carrier specific model to take advantage of it.

