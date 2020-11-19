Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is $150 off at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) only debuted at the end of September, but the affordable flagship has already seen substantial discounts. With Black Friday fast approaching, Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo are now offering a $150 off the handset, bringing it down to $550 delivered. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen and for that, you’ll get a 5G handset with a 6.5-inch, 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED display and 128GB of built-in storage. At Best Buy, you can save a further $50 if you activate today, rather than adding your own plan.
Buy Galaxy S20 FE at Amazon - $550 Buy Galaxy S20 FE at B&H - $550 Buy Galaxy S20 FE at Best Buy - $550