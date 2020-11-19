Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is $150 off at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo

One of the company's latest phones is enjoying an early Black Friday sale.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
10m ago
Samsung Galaxy 20 FE
Samsung
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) only debuted at the end of September, but the affordable flagship has already seen substantial discounts. With Black Friday fast approaching, Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo are now offering a $150 off the handset, bringing it down to $550 delivered. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen and for that, you’ll get a 5G handset with a 6.5-inch, 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED display and 128GB of built-in storage. At Best Buy, you can save a further $50 if you activate today, rather than adding your own plan.

Buy Galaxy S20 FE at Amazon - $550 Buy Galaxy S20 FE at B&H - $550 Buy Galaxy S20 FE at Best Buy - $550

The Galaxy S20 FE, if you’re unfamiliar, packs a flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, a 120Hz display and a 4,500mAh battery, same as the Galaxy S20. Samsung did cut costs elsewhere: Halving the RAM to 6GB, switching the display to Full HD and wrapping it in a polycarbonate body instead of a metallic one. Those are easy enough trade-offs, given the flagship S20 will set you back quite a bit more.

You’ll also get a solid camera, with a 12-megapixel, f/1.8 wide camera, a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultra-wide and an 8-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Up front, the handset is packing a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and it comes in a variety of colors (depending on which retailer you’re buying from). The only thing it won’t do, in fact, is use Verizon’s mmWave 5G, since you need an exclusive, carrier specific model to take advantage of it. 

