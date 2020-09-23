The Galaxy S20 FE is a Samsung flagship for the rest of us

Unlike the last two we've sat through, today's Galaxy Unpacked isn't all about a pricey new Samsung flagship phone -- instead, the star is a relatively cheap one. (Emphasis on "relatively.") After weeks of spot-on leaks, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is here, and for Samsung, this launch couldn't come soon enough.

We'll get to why that is soon -- for now, it's important to note that the Fan Edition is a fascinating blend of premium and mid-range. It packs the same Snapdragon 865 chipset used in the original S20 series, except it's paired with just 6GB of RAM instead of the standard 12GB. Its 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen can refresh at rates as high as 120Hz, but its resolution is capped at Full HD. (You know, just like the regular Note 20.) It also comes with 128GB of onboard storage, though you can supplement that with as much as 1TB of space with the right microSD card. And while the S20 Fan Edition's screen size puts it right between the S20 and the S20 Plus, it uses the same 4,500mAh battery as the latter.