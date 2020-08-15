Latest in Gear

Image credit: OnLeaks/Pricebaba

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may cut costs in design and cameras

You might still get a fast CPU and 5G, though.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition render based on leaks
OnLeaks/Pricebaba

Rumors have swirled of a Galaxy S20 Fan Edition that would serve as a lower-cost alternative to the original, and it now appears to exist as more than just a collection of murmurs. Well-known tipster OnLeaks and Pricebaba have posted leak-based renders of what they say is the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) 5G. The more device would still have a roughly 6.4-inch screen, a familiar-looking camera array and other S20-like design touches, but would use a frosted or matte plastic back in place of glass. Like the base Galaxy Note 20, then, you’d sacrifice some of that premium feel for a more affordable device.

The rest of the cost-cutting might come through memory and the cameras. Like the Galaxy S10 Lite, you might not have to settle for a lower-end processor. You might not have to give up the 120Hz display, either. Instead, you might have to make do with a reduced 6GB to 8GB of RAM. You’d also have to settle for a relatively simple rear camera array that could include a 12MP main camera (according to Ice Universe), a 12MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom. GalaxyClub claimed it would have a 4,500mAh battery that could provide healthy battery life.

The Elec sources have maintained that Samsung could release the S20 FE 5G in South Korea in October for 900,000 won, or about $750. It’s not certain if the phone would come to the US, although we wouldn’t rule it out. If it does, it could fill a conspicuous gap. There’s a chasm between the $999-plus S20 series and mid-tier phones like the $600 Galaxy A71 5G. A cut-down S20 could court those who want flagship-level speed and display tech without paying for features they don’t think they’ll appreciate.

