Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may cut costs in design and cameras

Rumors have swirled of a Galaxy S20 Fan Edition that would serve as a lower-cost alternative to the original, and it now appears to exist as more than just a collection of murmurs. Well-known tipster OnLeaks and Pricebaba have posted leak-based renders of what they say is the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) 5G. The more device would still have a roughly 6.4-inch screen, a familiar-looking camera array and other S20-like design touches, but would use a frosted or matte plastic back in place of glass. Like the base Galaxy Note 20, then, you’d sacrifice some of that premium feel for a more affordable device.

The rest of the cost-cutting might come through memory and the cameras. Like the Galaxy S10 Lite, you might not have to settle for a lower-end processor. You might not have to give up the 120Hz display, either. Instead, you might have to make do with a reduced 6GB to 8GB of RAM. You’d also have to settle for a relatively simple rear camera array that could include a 12MP main camera (according to Ice Universe), a 12MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom. GalaxyClub claimed it would have a 4,500mAh battery that could provide healthy battery life.