Huawei tops the worldwide smartphone market for the first time

“Amidst a period of unprecedented global economic slowdown and challenges, we’ve continued to grow and further our leadership position by providing innovative products and experience to consumers,” Huawei said in an statement to Engadget. “Our business has demonstrated exceptional resilience in these difficult times.”

Huawei can no longer sell new smartphone models with Google’s Play Store and apps installed because of the US government ban. It skirted that to a degree by re-releasing the P30 Pro, but newer models like the Mate 30 Pro are Google-free. Still, it did manage to ink a new global patent licensing deal with Qualcomm, which at least ensures that it can still build chips — if it can find a company to make them.

Despite its success this quarter, it might not hold the position for long. In its earnings report today, Samsung said it expects mobile sales to rebound this quarter when it launches a bunch of new devices, including two smartphones, at its Unpacked event on August 5th at 10 AM ET.