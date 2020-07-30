Huawei tops the worldwide smartphone market for the first time

Despite bans in the US and its own dire predictions, Hauwei shipped more smartphones last quarter than any other company, according to research firm Canalys. The Chinese company took over from previous world leader Samsung, as Huawei’s sales declined by by only five percent to 55.8 million units, compared to a 30 percent drop for Samusung to 53.7 million smartphones sold.
China mainly drove Huawei’s success. While smartphone sales dropped significantly in the US and elsewhere due the coronavirus, China was touched to a far lesser degree by the pandemic. 70 percent of Huawei’s sales are now in China (thanks in part to the US ban), while Samsung only has a tiny sliver of the Chinese market.