Samsung looks forward to quantum dot TVs, new game systems and phones

Samsung released its earnings results for between April and June and despite the pandemic, the company’s operating profit jumped 23 percent from the same time last year, reaching $6.81 billion even as its revenue dropped. As more people shifted to working and studying from home, data centers bought more servers that use its memory chips and drove up prices.

It also cited a “one-off gain” in the display business that analysts have linked to Apple. Samsung supplies Apple with screens for iPhones and is guaranteed payment even if shipments are smaller than expected, which happened earlier this year as Apple closed factories and stores.