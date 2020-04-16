Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in the US tomorrow

When Engadget got some hands-on time with Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite, it seemed pretty clear that the company wanted to bring its flagship experience to users at a lower price without sacrificing too much on quality. That’s a formula a lot of Android users could get behind, but the phone hasn’t been available in the US, even though it came out in January in other parts of the world. That will change tomorrow (April 17th), when the Galaxy S10 Lite can finally be purchased, but choices will be limited. Samsung says that the $650 phone will only come in Prism Black, and that it will only be available through Samsung, Best Buy and Amazon.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is $200 cheaper than the list price of its more powerful brother, so there are obviously some sacrifices being made. The Galaxy S10 has a sharper screen, curved glass, a nicer camera array and faster components. Oddly, though, the S10 Lite has a slightly larger screen. The $200 savings could make the S10 Lite a better choice, especially for people who aren’t power users but still want a solid, high-quality Android phone.