Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in the US tomorrow

The company also announced an affordable take on its Tab S6 tablet.
Marc DeAngelis
23m ago
Comments
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Chris Velazco/Engadget

When Engadget got some hands-on time with Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite, it seemed pretty clear that the company wanted to bring its flagship experience to users at a lower price without sacrificing too much on quality. That’s a formula a lot of Android users could get behind, but the phone hasn’t been available in the US, even though it came out in January in other parts of the world. That will change tomorrow (April 17th), when the Galaxy S10 Lite can finally be purchased, but choices will be limited. Samsung says that the $650 phone will only come in Prism Black, and that it will only be available through Samsung, Best Buy and Amazon.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is $200 cheaper than the list price of its more powerful brother, so there are obviously some sacrifices being made. The Galaxy S10 has a sharper screen, curved glass, a nicer camera array and faster components. Oddly, though, the S10 Lite has a slightly larger screen. The $200 savings could make the S10 Lite a better choice, especially for people who aren’t power users but still want a solid, high-quality Android phone.

Samsung Tab S6 Lite
Samsung

Samsung also announced that its Galaxy Tab S6 tablet -- which came out last fall -- is getting the Lite treatment. Engadget gave the Tab S6 a review score of 77 -- it’s a solid tablet, but it may not be the ideal 2-in-1 that some users may have hoped for. The S6 Lite, of course, has lower specs, but a lower price to match. A 10.4-inch, 2000x1200 LCD screen (compared to the Tab S6’s 2560×1600 OLED screen) could be the biggest difference, less RAM, less storage and a vague “Octa-Core” processor all net a savings of $300 over the Tab S6’s $650 price. Those are a lot of sacrifices, but $350 is a good price for a large tablet, especially when considering that it comes with an S Pen. It will be available in 64GB or 128GB configurations (the latter will obviously cost more) sometime this quarter.

In this article: samsung, galaxy s10 lite, s10 lite, Samsung Tab, samsung galaxy tab s6 lite, samsung tab s6 lite, smartphone, tablets, Android, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook finally lets desktop users opt-in to dark mode

Facebook finally lets desktop users opt-in to dark mode

View
Lenovo's new gaming laptops include an AMD Ryzen 4000-powered model

Lenovo's new gaming laptops include an AMD Ryzen 4000-powered model

View
WhatsApp debuts coronavirus fact-checking hub

WhatsApp debuts coronavirus fact-checking hub

View
The new iPhone SE shows Apple's other phones were overpriced all along

The new iPhone SE shows Apple's other phones were overpriced all along

View
Classic Star Wars podracing game comes to PS4 and Switch on May 12th

Classic Star Wars podracing game comes to PS4 and Switch on May 12th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr