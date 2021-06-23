This could be Samsung's first Wear OS Galaxy Watch

You might not have to wait long to see the first Samsung smartwatch using the reworked Wear OS. The Verge reports that OnLeaks and GizNext have published renders of what they say is the Galaxy Watch Active 4, Samsung's next fitness-minded wearable and its first watch of any kind that would use the new Wear OS. It doesn't look like a radical break from the Active 2 (no, there wasn't an Active 3), but it would have "very narrow" bezels and come in more shades that include black, green, silver and an apparently rose-tinted gold.

The Active 4 would reportedly use a new 5-nanometer processor, although it's not clear if this would deliver any performance or battery life gains.

Samsung will supposedly reveal the Galaxy Watch Active 4 alongside the new Wear OS at its virtual Mobile World Congress event on June 28th. It's not certain just when you could buy the product.

If the leak is accurate, the real breakthrough would be the in the software. Samsung and Google have promised a fresh interface, performance improvements, and stronger health features. You might also get a richer app ecosystem through the combination of Google's ubiquity with Samsung's sheer market clout. In that light, the Active 4 is more of a vehicle for the companies' ambitions than anything else.