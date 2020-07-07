Apple Music’s time-synced lyrics arrive on Samsung Smart TVs

This spring, Samsung made Apple Music available on its smart TVs, becoming the first third-party smart TV platform to do so. Now, Samsung is adding Apple Music’s real-time synced lyrics to its Smart TVs, too.

Beginning today, when customers with a 2018 to 2020 Samsung Smart TV begin playing a song through Apple Music, the real-time lyrics will appear. This feature is available for millions of songs in the Apple Music library. Users can scroll through songs by flipping through the lyrics, jump to a verse or skip to the chorus. Users can also search lyrics in order to find a song they can’t name.