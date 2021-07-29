Samsung’s 500GB T7 portable drive drops to $70 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Samsung's T-series of portable SSDs has been a favorite of ours for a while thanks to its compact design, speedy performance and general versatility. Not only are they good options for photographers and content creators who work with large files regularly, but they're also good for students who want a reliable drive that can serve them for the entirety of their time at school. Now you can get the latest Samsung T7 drive in 500GB for $30 less than usual as Amazon has it for only $70. Other capacities are on sale, too: the 1TB model is down to $150, while the 2TB version will set you back $300.

The T7 is the latest in this lineup, along with the T7 Touch, which is essentially the same drive but with a built-in fingerprint sensor for an extra layer of security. Both drives have sleek aluminum unibodies that are roughly the size of a credit card, and they're protected against drops and shocks. The T7 also uses ePCM technology and Dynamic Thermal Guard to control heat levels, so it should never get too hot even when you push it to the limit. As far as speed goes, the T7 supports reads speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s.

The T7 may not have a fingerprint sensor, but it does have optional password protection — that way you can prevent unauthorized persons from accessing your documents. It has just one USB-C port on it, but it comes with both USB-C and USB-A cables, so you can use it with nearly any device you have, including some game consoles. Overall, it's a solid drive to grab if you're looking for a no-fuss portable storage option for photos, important files and more.

And if you're looking for other storage gadgets like thumb drives and microSD cards, Amazon has a daily deal today that knocks 24 percent off a bunch of PNY gadgets. You can get things like a 256GB PNY Pro Elite Class 10 SD card for $35, a 256GB Pro Elite USB flash drive for $39 and a three-pack of 64GB Elite-X Class 10 microSD cards for $21.

