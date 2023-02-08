Samsung's 77-inch S95C QD-OLED TV goes on sale for $4,500 It offers up to 2,000 nits and 144Hz 4K refresh rates.

Samsung's latest 77-inch S95 QD-OLED TV generated some buzz at CES this year thanks to brightness levels up to 2,000 nits, 144Hz refresh rates and more. Now, the company has revealed that you'll pay to get those premium features: $4,500 for the 77-inch model, with shipping set to start in the US on February 15th.

As mentioned, Samsung's 2023 QD-OLED TV lineup will supposedly hit up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, a bit more than LG's latest OLED models and approaching Mini-LED TVs. That's thanks to a new QD-OLED Panel from Samsung Display, which uses a new "HyperEfficient EL" OLED material and Samsung's IntelliSense AI. The TVs will also be more energy efficient and offer more accurate colors, according to Samsung Display.

The 144Hz refresh rate will make it great for gaming, as it already offers the lowest input lag you can get on any TV or monitor at just 0.1 milliseconds. As HDTVTest's Vincent Teoh pointed out, the 77-inch S95C will come with an external connect box, which allowed Samsung to make the panel extremely thin and reduce bezel sizes down to the bare minimum. However, as with all other Samsung TVs, it doesn't support Dolby Vision, using Samsung's HDR 10+ instead.

The price is a bit more than LG's comparable 77-inch G2 model from last year, priced at $4,200. If you order before February 20th, though, Samsung will throw in free installation worth around $200. The company has yet to reveal pricing across the rest of its lineup, but last year's 55- and 65-inch models cost $2,200 and $3,000, respectively.