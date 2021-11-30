Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 drops to an all-time low of $149

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you weren't able to grab a smartwatch this past Black Friday and Cyber Monday, here's a deal you may want to take a note of: Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is currently available for only $149 on Amazon. That's $101 less than retail and the lowest price we've seen for the mid-range smartwatch, which typically sells for $250.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 also sold for $110 lower than its retail price on Cyber Monday, but that deal is no longer available. The good news is that the Watch Active 2 is a solid smartwatch, as well. In our review, we praised it for having better health tracking capabilities than its predecessor, thanks to its upgraded sensors. The one for heart rate measurements contain twice as many LEDs, for instance, giving it the power to determine your heart rate faster. Its accelerometer is also apparently twice as sensitive than the first Watch Active, making it better at sensing whether you're moving.

While the watch doesn't have a physical rotating wheel, its bezel is touch-sensitive (with haptic feedback) and can be easily used for navigation. We also found Tizen OS easy to use, responsive and proactive with its various reminders. Overall, we concluded that the Watch Active 2 is a well-rounded choice that offers a lot for its price point. That was when the watch sold for $280 a piece, so $149 is a steal if you've been eyeing the wearable for quite some time.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.