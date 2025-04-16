Scientists film a living colossal squid for the first time

Scientists have caught a colossal squid on camera in its natural environment for the very time, according to a report by the BBC . This happened around 100 years after the species was originally discovered, proving just how vast and mysterious the ocean truly is.

The squid is a juvenile, so it's not nearly as large as its namesake suggests. It clocks in at around 11.8-inches long. Adult colossal squid can grow up to 23 feet in length and weigh up to 1,100 pounds. They are the heaviest invertebrate on the planet.

The crew was exploring the south Atlantic Ocean, near the South Sandwich Islands, as part of a 35-day mission to find new marine life. The juvenile squid was caught on camera at a depth of nearly 2,000 feet. Chief scientist Dr. Michelle Taylor said the team was unsure it was even a colossal squid at first, but filmed it anyway because it was "beautiful and unusual." The footage was then verified by another researcher.

"It's exciting to see the first in situ footage of a juvenile colossal and humbling to think that they have no idea that humans exist," said Dr. Kat Bolstad.

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Most colossal squid found in the wild are already dead and spotted as remains in whale stomachs. Dying adults have been spotted near the surface of the ocean but this is the first time a specimen has been filmed in its natural element. We don't even know that much about their life cycle, other than the fact that juveniles are transparent and adults are not. The Natural History Museum has said it's hard to estimate the global population.