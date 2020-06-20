Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: DeAgostini/Getty Images

Almost a fifth of Earth's ocean floor has been mapped

It could help with biology, tide tracking and internet cables.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
20m ago
Comments
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 2003: Planisphere of the oceans floor, structure of the mid-oceanic trenches where new crust is created. Colour illustration. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)
DeAgostini/Getty Images

Us humans know more about the surface of the Moon than we do Earth’s oceans, but there’s progress on closing that gap. The Seabed 3030 Project reports (via BBC News) that scientists have mapped 19 percent of ocean floors to contemporary standards, or a huge leap over the six percent from Seabed’s launch in 2017. A significant portion comes from nearly 5.6 million square miles of depth data collected in project partner GEBCO’s grid in 2019. That’s roughly twice the size of Australia, Seabed 2030 said.

The initiative has been helped by 133 contributors, partners and supporters. Some of the data, including GEBCO’s latest, had been publicly available but hadn’t been turned over until recently. Organization leaders are also counting on crowdsourced ship data and even robotic mapping vessels to fill in the gaps.

There’s still a lot of work left to reach the 2030 target of mapping everything, and much of it is the deep sea. A complete map could be beneficial on many levels, however. It should improve humanity’s understanding of the oceans (including tides and tsunamis), help sustain sealife populations and even aid in laying undersea data cables. The years of work could easily pay off if they protect the environment and improve data access for everyone.

In this article: ocean, science, mapping, maps, Oceanography, seabed 2030, Undersea cables, biology, tides, Geography, news, tomorrow, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
TikTok users and K-pop fans say they wrecked Trump's Tulsa rally

TikTok users and K-pop fans say they wrecked Trump's Tulsa rally

View
Scientists propose tethering asteroids to prevent Earth impacts

Scientists propose tethering asteroids to prevent Earth impacts

View
Dell XPS 15 review (2020): The ideal 15-inch laptop for creatives

Dell XPS 15 review (2020): The ideal 15-inch laptop for creatives

View
Google will shut down its AI-guided Photos printing service on June 30th

Google will shut down its AI-guided Photos printing service on June 30th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr