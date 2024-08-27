Self-storage rooftops will become a nationwide 100MW+ solar farm

Solar Landscape will put down millions of square feet of solar panels on sun-exposed spaces in 46 states and Puerto Rico.

Electrek reports that a solar energy company is renting 8.5 million square feet of roof space from the National Storage Affiliates Trust’s (NSA) buildings for its newest solar panel project.

The commercial and community solar developer Solar Landscape’s new rooftop solar panel grid on the NSA’s 1,052 self-storage facilities and properties across 42 states and Puerto Rico are expected to produce at least 100 megawatts of solar capacity. The NSA, headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, is one of the nation’s largest self-storage operators with brands like iStorage, Move It, Northwest and SecurCare.

These solar energy panels won’t just generate power for the NSA’s facilities. The panels will also provide clean power to nearby businesses and homes for a discounted price.

One of the challenges of implementing solar energy is finding enough space for the solar panels. These panels can take up a lot of space, like the Noor Abu Dhabi solar plant that set a world record in 2019 with 3.2 million solar panels taking up over 3 square miles of space.

Solar Landscape and the NSA may have found an interesting solution to solar panel projects’ space problem. If this partnership is successful, it could inspire similar deals for other communities looking to benefit from solar power technology.