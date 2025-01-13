Blue Origin’s inaugural New Glenn launch set for today was scrubbed

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket was ready for liftoff, but the launch planned for January 13 was scrubbed. After some weather-related delays over the weekend, the Jeff Bezos-owned space company said that the $2.5 billion reusable rocket, which has been in development for nearly 13 years, will target its first launch no earlier than Monday, January 13, but as for now we don't know when to expect it to take off.

New Glenn's inaugural mission (NG-1) will serve as its first Space Force national security certification flight, necessary to compete against the likes of SpaceX for Department of Defense and national intelligence contracts. Its reusable first stage is designed for at least 25 flights. Blue Origin has several New Glenn vehicles in production.

Blue Origin

The Blue Ring Pathfinder

Blue Origin describes New Glenn as "our giant, reusable rocket built for bigger things." The "giant" bit is apt: The rocket stands over 320 ft (98 m) high. As for its "bigger things," that includes the metaphorical (like potential missions to Mars) and literal: It can carry over 45 metric tons to low Earth orbit (LEO) and 13 to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO). By comparison, rival SpaceX's Falcon Heavy can lift nearly 64 metric tons to LEO and almost 27 to GTO orbit.

On its maiden voyage, New Glenn will carry a prototype of the company's multipurpose Blue Ring Pathfinder. The craft is designed to transport, refuel and host satellites and other spacecraft and can carry three metric tons of cargo into space. Friday's launch will test Blue Ring's core flight / ground systems and operational capabilities.

Blue Origin

After New Glenn lifts off from Launch Complex 36 in Cape Canaveral, its reusable first stage will land on a barge, "Jacklyn," floating several hundred miles away in the Atlantic Ocean.

New Glenn, named after pioneering astronaut John Glenn, completed its first launch countdown dress rehearsal on December 27. After several countdown attempts over a few hours, the rocket's seven BE-4 engines ignited and fired for 24 seconds (spending 13 seconds at 100 percent thrust), paving the way for Friday's targeted launch. The rocket's first flight was initially slated for October, carrying two Mars-bound NASA satellites, but the launch was scrapped because it wouldn't be ready by then.

Update 1/13/2025 3:18AM ET: Due to a technical problem, today's scheduled launch has been scrubbed. "We're standing down on today's launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window. We're reviewing opportunities for our next launch attempt," Blue Origin wrote in a post on X.