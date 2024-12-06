SpaceX completes Starlink’s first direct-to-cell constellation

SpaceX completed its first Starlink direct-to-cell satellite constellation this week. On Wednesday, the company launched 20 satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, 13 of which can communicate directly with cell phones without extra equipment.

The completed constellation follows the FCC's approval of a deal between SpaceX and T-Mobile last week. The companies announced the partnership in 2022, touting plans for a future where phones can be connected to the world even in the middle of the ocean. SpaceX says the satellite constellation acts "like a cellphone tower in space, allowing network integration similar to a standard roaming partner."

On Thursday, SpaceX posted on X that the direct-to-cell satellites will "immediately connect over laser backhaul to the Starlink constellation, eliminate dead zones and provide peace of mind when customers need it most." The company sent and received its first text messages through T-Mobile's network early this year.

The low-earth-orbit constellation has 6,799 operational satellites, and Space.com reports that about 330 can communicate directly with cell phones. On Thursday, Elon Musk said unmodified cell phones would enjoy a bandwidth of around 10Mbps per beam. He said future constellations will be capable of much greater throughput.

The companies will presumably go into more detail for consumers once Starlink Direct to Cell is available. It's currently targeted for next year. However, the constellation isn't locked into T-Mobile alone. Android Central reports that SpaceX senior director Ben Longmier said shortly after the deployment that the satellites are "open for business for any teleco in the world."