Starlink competitor AST SpaceMobile plans orbital launch for next week

AST SpaceMobile is taking another step toward its goal of providing a space-based mobile communications network — one that would turn any standard smartphone into a satellite phone, no additional hardware required. The company announced that its network of five commercial satellites is scheduled to launch into low-Earth orbit on September 12 from Florida's Cape Canaveral.

The company's five BlueBird satellites are equipped with communications arrays that aim to provide standard off-the-shelf smartphones with the same voice, data and video speeds as a broadband tower. Once in orbit, AST's satellites will provide "non-continuous cellular broadband service across the United States and in select markets globally." The network can allow unmodified mobile phones to act as satellite phones, which would provide an option for cell users to communicate even in areas with limited broadband tower coverage, such as rural communities or national parks.