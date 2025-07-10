The Webb Telescope captures a mesmerizing view of the Cat's Paw nebula

Feast your eyes on the most mesmerizing feline foot known to humankind. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured this image of the Cat's Paw nebula. The European Space Agency (ESA) shared the picture to honor the telescope's three years of service.

The Cat's Paw nebula is part of the Scorpio constellation. (You know, the one that looks like a scorpion?) It floats about 4,000 light years away from us. That translates to 23.5 quintillion miles. Put another way, that's a billion miles times a billion times 23.5.

So, what we're seeing is a snapshot of the Cat's Paw from approximately 4,000 years ago. On Earth, that's when the Egyptian pyramids were only a few hundred years old and Stonehenge was nearly complete.

Here's the uncropped version:

NASA / ESA / CSA / STScI

The vast cloud of gas and dust showcases the formation of new stars. Your eye probably goes straight to that oceanic blue shape near the center. Scientists call that the "Opera House" for its circular, tiered appearance. The ESA says the cause of its azure glow is likely the light from its bright stars or a hidden nearby source.

In its three years of operation, the Webb Telescope has been a source of scientific discovery and visual marvel. It captured the first direct image of an exoplanet and an Einstein Ring. It gave us a jaw-dropping glimpse at the Sombrero galaxy. It even provided us with a picture of Uranus that looks like a portal to another dimension. (Stop snickering, class!)

The ESA goes into much more detail about the Cat's Paw image in its press release. You can check out the video below for a panned view.