Latest in Gear

Image credit: Scribd

Scribd expands its subscription catalog with over 1,000 magazines

The $9.99 monthly fee remains the same.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
36m ago
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Scribd magazines
Scribd

Scribd has been pioneering its “all you can read” publication subscription service for some years now. Back in 2016 it added New York and Time magazine to its line-up, followed by a host of major newspaper titles in 2017. Now it’s expanding its magazine catalog to include more than 1,000 titles from around the world.

From today, subscribers will be able to read the likes of Harper’s Magazine, The Knot, Wine Enthusiast, OUT and more as part of their monthly $9.99 fee — with further titles to be added in the future. It’s not always been smooth sailing for Scribd, but this expansion does demonstrate it’s serious about being a genuinely unlimited service, and certainly goes some way to alleviating the subscription fatigue that often plagues fans of quality content.

In this article: Scribd, subscription, magazine, content, unlimited, catalog, news, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

View
Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

View
Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

View
Almost a fifth of Earth's ocean floor has been mapped

Almost a fifth of Earth's ocean floor has been mapped

View
Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr