Sega's Astro City Mini arcade cabinet comes with 36 games

With the Genesis Mini and Game Gear Micro, Sega is really into tiny consoles right now. It may have just outdone itself, however, with the launch of the Astro City Mini arcade cabinet (via The Verge). It’s a shrunk-down version of Sega’s famous 1993 Astro City sit-down arcade cabinet, complete with a tiny screen and microswitch controls.

It comes with 36 games, including confirmed Sega arcade launch titles Alien Syndrome, Alien Storm, Golden Axe, Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder, Columns II, Dark Edge, Puzzle & Action: Tant-R, Virtua Fighter, Fantasy Zone and Altered Beast.