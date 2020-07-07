Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sega

Sega's Astro City Mini arcade cabinet comes with 36 games

The console can be played on the tiny screen or a TV via HDMI.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
23m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Sega's Astro City Mini arcade cabinet comes with 36 games
Sega

With the Genesis Mini and Game Gear Micro, Sega is really into tiny consoles right now. It may have just outdone itself, however, with the launch of the Astro City Mini arcade cabinet (via The Verge). It’s a shrunk-down version of Sega’s famous 1993 Astro City sit-down arcade cabinet, complete with a tiny screen and microswitch controls.

It comes with 36 games, including confirmed Sega arcade launch titles Alien Syndrome, Alien Storm, Golden Axe, Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder, Columns II, Dark Edge, Puzzle & Action: Tant-R, Virtua Fighter, Fantasy Zone and Altered Beast.

Despite the small size, it offers a Micro USB and two USB-A ports for separate control pads or arcade joysticks, along with a headphone jack. If you’d rather play on a larger screen, there’s an HDMI output port, as well.

Though it offers an arcade-like experience and arcade titles, Astro City Mini will let you save game progress like Sega’s other mini consoles. It’s set for release in Japan towards the end of the year and will cost 12,800 yen, or around $117.

In this article: Sega, arcade, astro city mini, console, virtua fighter, fantasy zone, golden axe, micro-console, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook is shutting down its Pinterest-like experimental app

Facebook is shutting down its Pinterest-like experimental app

View
Microsoft and Bridgestone launch real-time tire damage system

Microsoft and Bridgestone launch real-time tire damage system

View
Curiosity rover starts its 'summer trip' to next Martian destination

Curiosity rover starts its 'summer trip' to next Martian destination

View
A number of first-party Nintendo Switch games are on sale at GameStop

A number of first-party Nintendo Switch games are on sale at GameStop

View
The best study-from-home essentials to keep you on track

The best study-from-home essentials to keep you on track

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr