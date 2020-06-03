Sega's Game Gear Micro lives up to its name with a 1.15-inch screen

So what’s the next step after mini retro consoles? Apparently, Micro. For its 60th anniversary, Sega just unveiled this teeny tiny portable gaming machine, the Game Gear Micro. For reasons unknown to me, Sega has taken this shrunken down system to a size we’ve rarely seen before, capable of running on power from two AAA batteries or a USB connection. It’s available in four colors, and each color has a different lineup of Game Gear games built-in.

Last year’s Genesis Mini was a surprisingly well-considered package that did more than just cash-in on the retro craze, so maybe Sega is on to something here too. I just don’t know what that something is.