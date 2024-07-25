Shaun of the Dead will stumble back into theaters for its 20th anniversary

The greatest British zombie rom-com in film history will return to theaters for another run to the Winchester in honor of its 20th anniversary. Focus Features announced that Shaun of the Dead starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost will get another theatrical run starting on Aug. 29 for US theaters and Sept. 27 for UK theaters.

Shaun of the Dead tells the story of a British slacker named Shaun who gets dumped by his girlfriend Liz, played by Kate Ashfield, on the eve of an undead apocalypse. His best friend Ed, played by Nick Frost, takes him out for a night of drinking just as the zombies start to emerge to help him get over the breakup and remind him “it’s not the end of the world.”

They wake up to a George Romero-esque world overrun by lifeless, shuffling cannibals and a hangover that makes them blissfully unaware of the carnage surrounding them. The hilarious, continuous shot of Shaun walking from his flat to the corner store and back without once noticing the bloody state of the world around him is worth seeing on the big screen.

Shaun of the Dead is returning to US theaters in August and UK cinemas in September to celebrate 20 bloody years!



Shaun of the Dead became one of the sleeper hits of 2004 and marked the first film in the Blood and Ice Cream trilogy starring Pegg and Frost and directed by Edgar Wright. The trio first worked together on another British cult comedy with the two-season TV series Spaced when a zombie themed subplot line in an episode inspired them to make a proper British zombie comedy in the style of Romero’s “Dead” movies. The action cop parody Hot Fuzz in 2007 and the alien invasion pub crawl adventure The World’s End in 2013 rounded out the rest of the trilogy.

The “ice cream” refers to the flavors of Cornetto ice cream treats that make Easter egg appearances in each movie: the red strawberry flavor for Shaun of the Dead, the blue vanilla flavor for Hot Fuzz and the peppermint flavor for The World’s End. The movie also sparked the start of Pegg’s acting career in America as an inspired Scotty in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek film trilogy and Hughie’s father on the Amazon prime superhero satire The Boys.