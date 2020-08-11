Shroud returns to Twitch under a new, exclusive deal

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek will return to Twitch after a 10-month absence, and he’s not going anywhere for the foreseeable future. Shroud has signed an exclusivity deal with Amazon’s streaming service, meaning he can’t go live on platforms like YouTube or Facebook Gaming — but that shouldn’t be a problem, considering he already has 7.1 million followers on Twitch.
As a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, Shroud is known for his buttery-smooth first-person shooter skills. Alongside the news of his return to Twitch, Shroud’s logo and branding got an upgrade.