Shroud returns to Twitch under a new, exclusive deal

Shroud’s homecoming stream will go live on August 12th at 11am PT.

Shroud was one of many high-profile streamers who jumped ship from Twitch in fall 2019, mainly to sign exclusive deals with Microsoft’s rival streaming platform, Mixer. He was one of the most prominent names on the list, alongside Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

Microsoft unceremoniously shut down Mixer in July, less than a year after signing numerous multimillion deals with streamers. This left Shroud, Ninja and other big names up for grabs, and it’s been a waiting game to see where they all land. Facebook Gaming reportedly offered both Shroud and Ninja “almost double” the value of their Mixer contracts, though they both refused early on, according to esports lawyer Rod Breslau. He said Shroud’s Mixer contract was worth $10 million, while Ninja’s came in at $30 million.

Ninja still hasn’t announced any concrete plans, but he booted up his Twitch channel in early August and he streamed on YouTube in July. Ninja has 15 million followers on Twitch and 24 million subscribers on YouTube.