SiriusXM is launching a standalone podcast subscription service

SiriusXM just announced a standalone podcast subscription service called SiriusXM Podcasts+. The platform will be available via Apple Podcasts starting August 5 and will offer a “premium listening experience” for some of the “biggest shows across the SiriusXM Podcast Network.”

Subscribers will enjoy an ad-free experience, bonus content and early access to new episodes of popular shows. None of the content is exclusive, however, as you’ll still be able to check out these podcasts via numerous other platforms.

At launch, the platform will be home to some of the bigger names in the space. There’s Smartless, the one with Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, and other programs from the same production team. Other included podcasts include Literally! with Rob Lowe, Andy Cohen’s Daddy Diaries Podcast and Last Podcast on the Left. The company says that more programs will join the platform later this year .

Though tied to Apple Podcasts at first , the company says it expects the “subscription will expand to other platforms in the coming weeks.” At launch, it’ll be available in over 60 countries. SiriusXM Podcasts+ will cost $6 per month or $45 per year.