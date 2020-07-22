Latest in Gear

Image credit: asiandelight via Getty Images

Slack files EU antitrust complaint over Microsoft Teams

Slack says Microsoft Teams is a 'weak, copycat product' that's forced on Office users.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
15m ago
asiandelight via Getty Images

The fight between Slack and Microsoft Teams is heating up in a big way. This morning, Slack filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft with the European Commission, claiming that the software giant is illegally bundling its work chat competitor with its Office suite. If this sounds familiar, it’s similar to the complaints Microsoft faced over the last two decades by including Internet Explorer in Windows, which made it hard for other browsers like Opera and Firefox to compete.

“We’re confident that we win on the merits of our product, but we can’t ignore illegal behavior that deprives customers of access to the tools and solutions they want,” Jonathan Prince, Vice President of Communications and Policy at Slack, said in a statement today. “Slack threatens Microsoft’s hold on business email, the cornerstone of Office, which means Slack threatens Microsoft’s lock on enterprise software.”

Prince went on to say that Slack is asking for a level playing field that can enable healthy competition. And he didn’t shy away from calling out similarities between his company’s product and Teams, which launched after Slack picked up momentum as the “cool” workplace chat tool. “Microsoft is reverting to past behavior,” he said. They created a weak, copycat product and tied it to their dominant Office product, force installing it and blocking its removal, a carbon copy of their illegal behavior during the ‘browser wars.’ Slack is asking the European Commission to take swift action to ensure Microsoft cannot continue to illegally leverage its power from one market to another by bundling or tying products.”

It’ll likely be a while before Slack’s complaint leads to any action by the EU, but there’s still a potential for huge fines and requirements from the Commission. After being hounded by anti-trust complaints, Microsoft eventually added a browser choice screen in Europe. But the EU ended up fining Microsoft $730 million in 2013 after a “glitch” prevented that screen from popping up for some users. And that wasn’t even the biggest ticket: Back in 2008 the European Commission forced Microsoft to pay $1.35 billion over anti-competitive practices.

Developing...

