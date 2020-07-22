Slack files EU antitrust complaint over Microsoft Teams

Prince went on to say that Slack is asking for a level playing field that can enable healthy competition. And he didn’t shy away from calling out similarities between his company’s product and Teams, which launched after Slack picked up momentum as the “cool” workplace chat tool. “Microsoft is reverting to past behavior,” he said. They created a weak, copycat product and tied it to their dominant Office product, force installing it and blocking its removal, a carbon copy of their illegal behavior during the ‘browser wars.’ Slack is asking the European Commission to take swift action to ensure Microsoft cannot continue to illegally leverage its power from one market to another by bundling or tying products.”

It’ll likely be a while before Slack’s complaint leads to any action by the EU, but there’s still a potential for huge fines and requirements from the Commission. After being hounded by anti-trust complaints, Microsoft eventually added a browser choice screen in Europe. But the EU ended up fining Microsoft $730 million in 2013 after a “glitch” prevented that screen from popping up for some users. And that wasn’t even the biggest ticket: Back in 2008 the European Commission forced Microsoft to pay $1.35 billion over anti-competitive practices.

Developing...