Slack files EU antitrust complaint over Microsoft Teams

The fight between Slack and Microsoft Teams is heating up in a big way. This morning, Slack filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft with the European Commission, claiming that the software giant is illegally bundling its work chat competitor with its Office suite. If this sounds familiar, it’s similar to the complaints Microsoft faced over the last two decades by including Internet Explorer in Windows, which made it hard for other browsers like Opera and Firefox to compete.
“We’re confident that we win on the merits of our product, but we can’t ignore illegal behavior that deprives customers of access to the tools and solutions they want,” Jonathan Prince, Vice President of Communications and Policy at Slack, said in a statement today. “Slack threatens Microsoft’s hold on business email, the cornerstone of Office, which means Slack threatens Microsoft’s lock on enterprise software.”