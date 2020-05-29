Microsoft told antitrust committee that Apple's App Store is anticompetitive

A US House antitrust committee is getting set to grill tech’s biggest CEOs, but Microsoft wants them to focus on one in particular: Apple’s Tim Cook. Microsoft President Brad Smith met with the committee several weeks ago and relayed concerns about how Apple manages its App Store, according to the The Information (via Bloomberg).

Smith complained specifically about Apple’s arbitrary App Store approval policy which recently caused a ruckus over the rejection of Basecamp’s Hey email app. He also railed against Apple’s payment requirement that allows it to take as much as a 30 percent cut of developers’ revenue. That policy is currently the subject of an EU antitrust investigation launched at the behest of Spotify.