Apple developers can challenge App Store rules

In a lengthy post about its new developer technologies, Apple has announced changes to the App Store review process that might have been triggered by the Hey email app controversy. The tech giant said developers won’t only be able to appeal its decision in case their app violates an App Store guideline — they’ll also be able to challenge the guideline itself. Further, Apple will no longer delay bug fix rollouts over guideline violations for applications that are already available on the App Store. Developers will be given the chance to address their violations in their next submission instead.

If you’ll recall, Apple and Basecamp locked horns over the past week over the latter’s “Hey” multi-platform email service. The email app needs a subscription that costs at least $99 a year to work, and the developer designed it so that customers will have to pay on the web instead of within the app itself. That didn’t sit well with Apple, which takes a 15 to 30 percent commission on all in-app purchases and paid apps. When Basecamp tried to submit a bug fix, Apple refused to publish it. It cited an App Store guideline in its rejection letter, which states: