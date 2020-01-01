Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Apple re-approves Hey email app after last week’s standoff

Basecamp made changes over the weekend.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Force Touch dialogue is seen on an iPhone screen when used with the App Store application in this photo illustration on March 17, 2019 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

After a bit of a standoff, Apple has approved Basecamp’s Hey iOS app bug fixes, signaling that the Hey email app is now allowed in the App Store. Anyone following Apple’s back and forth with Basecamp might be surprised by the decision.

For those just catching up with this drama, Apple first approved the Hey email app but then said it did so in error. Apple objected to the fact that users had to sign up for Hey on the web and that there were no options for an in-app purchases or trials, so it rejected Basecamp’s appeal to roll out bug fixes.

Basecamp repeated the criticism that Apple’s policy of taking 30 percent commission on paid apps and in-app purchases (IAP) is highway robbery and said Apple creates a “lack of choice.” Basecamp CEO Jason Fried said if Hey customers sign up through the App Store, it limits Basecamp’s ability to offer things like refunds, discounts and extended trials.

In an interview with TechCrunch last Thursday, Apple Senior Vice President Phil Schiller said the company would not change its rules to accommodate the Hey app. Schiller said there were “many things” Basecamp could do to make the app work within Apple’s rules.

Friday, Basecamp CTO and co-founder David Heinemeier Hansson tweeted that Basecamp “won’t ever do IAP,” but said it would try some of the “many things” Apple suggested to make Hey compliant.

A couple hours later, Apple surprised Basecamp with an email saying it had approved the pending bug fixes that it rejected earlier in the week. “We’ve seen David’s tweets and look forward to working with you on a path forward,” the App Review Board wrote.

Apple Basecamp email
Basecamp

Basecamp spent the weekend updating the Hey app so that the iOS version offers a free 14-day trial to comply with Apple’s App Store rules. It also accelerated plans to add a Hey for Work offering that’s paid for by employers. Basecamp submitted version 1.0.3 to the App Store for approval this morning. 

While this should make Hey users happy, it does raise the question of whether Apple is playing by its own rules. It approved the bug fixes it first denied before any changes were actually made to the app. While Apple likely wanted to avoid further controversy, it may have stirred up the old question of whether the App Store is fair to developers.

In this article: apple, basecamp, ios, hey, email, app, bug fix, update, approved, app store, changes, in-app purchases, developers, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

View
‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ pretends the PS2-era games never happened

‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ pretends the PS2-era games never happened

View
Chrome will soon be less of a memory hog in Windows 10

Chrome will soon be less of a memory hog in Windows 10

View
Epic removed police cars from 'Fortnite'

Epic removed police cars from 'Fortnite'

View
Apple set to remove thousands of games from Chinese App Store in license crackdown

Apple set to remove thousands of games from Chinese App Store in license crackdown

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr