Snapchat adds bitmoji reactions and threaded replies to chats

Other new features include emoji-driven polls in stories and snaps.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|01.12.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
January 12th, 2022
In this article: chat replies, bitmoji, news, gear, emoji, messaging, polls, snapchat, calls, app, social media
A series of Snapchat screenshots, showing new features like bitmoji replies, emoji-powered polls, threaded replies in chat and a refreshed interface for calls.
Snapchat

Snapchat is ringing in the new year with a bunch of new features. In the coming days, Android and iOS users will be able to reply to individual messages in chats. So, if a group chat is getting a little out of hand, but you want to keep one aspect of the conversation going, Chat Replies will allow you to start a thread by holding your finger on a message and selecting the Reply option.

You'll soon be able to use Bitmoji reactions in chats. There are seven options to choose from, including thumbs up, thumbs down, a heart, a flame and tears of joy. Again, hold down on a message to add a reaction. Telegram recently added iMessage-style reactions too.

On top of that, Snapchat users can poll friends in snaps and stories. They can respond to your question with an emoji, and you'll be able to see how everyone voted. You'll find the option in the sticker folder.

Snapchat says it's improving the audio and video calling interface too. It should be easier to add lenses and see who has joined a group call before you hop in.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget