Snapchat adds memories and exploration features to the Snap Map

These are the first of several Layers that are coming to the Snap Map.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|11.18.21
@krisholt

November 18th, 2021
Screenshots of the Memories layer in Snapchat's Snap Map, showing locations from which users had posted photos and videos to the app to help them relive their favorite moments.
Snap

Earlier this year, Snapchat announced Map Layers, features for the Snap Map built around local content. The first two Layers, Memories and Explore, are now available to everyone.

Memories will display old snaps that you captured in certain places, with the idea that it'll help you relive your favorite moments. Users will only be able to see their own memories in this Layer, which sort of builds on the My Places feature Snapchat added this summer. As for Explore, that's a reimagined version of the heat map. You'll be able to check out places though photos and videos that other users have shared publicly. You can access the Map Layers through a menu at the top right of the Snap Map.

Snap is also opening up Layers to third parties. A Ticketmaster layer showing nearby concerts (and providing a way to buy tickets) is coming soon, as is one from The Infatuation that highlights the best restaurants on the map. More Layers are in the pipeline too.

