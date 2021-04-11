'Sociable Soccer' comes to PC and consoles in spring 2022

The 'Sensible Soccer' follow-up will improve gameplay and graphics.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|11.04.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
November 4th, 2021
In this article: Xbox Series S, news, Sociable Soccer, Xbox Series X, gaming, Sensible Soccer, PS5, PS4, Switch, games, Steam, Tower Studios, video games
'Sociable Soccer' for Apple Arcade
Tower Studios/Kiss Publishing Limited

It took several years, but the Sensible Soccer sequel is finally close to launching on PCs and consoles. Tower Studios and KPL have revealed that Sociable Soccer will reach PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X/S and Steam in the second quarter (aka spring) of 2022. The developer isn't yet ready to show the game in action, but it's promising improved gameplay, sharper graphics and better matchmaking than the Apple Arcade version you see here.

If you bought the Early Access release on Steam in 2017, you won't have to pay again. Tower is promising a new code when Sociable Soccer is available through Valve's store.

As you'd expect, Sociable Soccer is practically the antithesis of 'realistic' soccer games like FIFA 22. It's meant to be fast, easy to grasp and whimsical. You can send emojis to your rival, for starters. It won't appeal to diehards who demand real teams and players, but it might fit the bill if you're looking for a quick footie fix.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget